Formula 1

Hülkenberg Tops Final Day Of First Test But Causes Red Flag

by Craig Edwards
written by Craig Edwards
Nico Hulkenberg - Pre-season Test
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Nico Hülkenberg topped the final day of the first test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona but only completed 24 laps for Renault Sport Formula One Team.

The German only drove in the afternoon after team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was in the cockpit of the R.S.19 in the morning. The Australian only completed 34 laps though as the team struggled with technical issues with Hülkenberg causing a red flag after his fastest time.

Alexander Albon and Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda continued to impress as the Thai driver finished second quickest with the two Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth as Mercedes started to show of the potential pace in the W10.

Charles Leclerc had a trip through the gravel but was sixth fastest as he racked up 138 laps in the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow.

Lando Norris - Pre-season Test

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Lando Norris stepped up his preparation for his first season in the sport and finished seventh fastest but spun off at turn five early in the morning but the team got him back out as he racked up over 100 laps in the McLaren F1 Team.

Antonio Giovinazzi stopped twice in the last ten minutes but did complete the most amount of laps in his Alfa Romeo Racing on the final day of the opening test.

The two Rich Energy Haas F1 Team cars rounded out the top ten as they clocked over 100 laps between them

Pierre Gasly was eleventh on the timing sheets with Lance Stroll, who went for a spin going into the final chicane in twelfth.

Robert Kubica - Pre-season Test

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd – Robert Kubica got his first taste of the FW42

ROKiT Williams Racing had their first full day of the test as Robert Kubica made his first appearance ahead of his comeback to Formula 1. He was bottom of the timing sheets with team-mate George Russell ahead of him as the two completed 65 laps for the team.

The second and final pre-season test begins next week.

POSNO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIMEGAPLAPS
127Nico HülkenbergGERRenault Sport Formula One Team1.17.39324
223Alexander AlbonTHARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1.17.637+0.244136
33Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault Sport Formula One Team1.17.785+0.39234
477Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1.17.857+0.46457
544Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1.17.977+0.58458
616Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow1.18.046+0.653138
74Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1.18.431+1.038132
899Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1.18.511+1.118154
98Romain GrosjeanFRARich Energy Haas F1 Team1.18.563+1.17064
1020Kevin MagnussenDENRich Energy Haas F1 Team1.18.720+1.32766
1110Pierre GaslyFRAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1.18.780+1.387146
1218Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1.19.664+2.27172
1363George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing1.20.997+3.60417
1488Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing1.21.542+4.14948
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

A journalism student from Scotland. Cover Formula 1 for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Leclerc Focused On ‘Work Mode’ Than The Emotions...

“It’s difficult to judge where we are compared...

Hamilton Believes 2019 Season With Mercedes Will Be...

Vettel and Ferrari ahead of schedule and confident...

“Another good day for us” – Kimi Raikkonen

Pérez happy with progress following third day of...

Russell excited for testing as FW42 breaks cover...

Kvyat warns against complacency after Toro Rosso top...

Kvyat quickest for Toro Rosso on day three...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More