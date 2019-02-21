Hülkenberg Tops Final Day Of First Test But Causes Red Flag

Nico Hülkenberg topped the final day of the first test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona but only completed 24 laps for Renault Sport Formula One Team.

The German only drove in the afternoon after team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was in the cockpit of the R.S.19 in the morning. The Australian only completed 34 laps though as the team struggled with technical issues with Hülkenberg causing a red flag after his fastest time.

Alexander Albon and Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda continued to impress as the Thai driver finished second quickest with the two Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth as Mercedes started to show of the potential pace in the W10.

Charles Leclerc had a trip through the gravel but was sixth fastest as he racked up 138 laps in the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow.

Lando Norris stepped up his preparation for his first season in the sport and finished seventh fastest but spun off at turn five early in the morning but the team got him back out as he racked up over 100 laps in the McLaren F1 Team.

Antonio Giovinazzi stopped twice in the last ten minutes but did complete the most amount of laps in his Alfa Romeo Racing on the final day of the opening test.

The two Rich Energy Haas F1 Team cars rounded out the top ten as they clocked over 100 laps between them

Pierre Gasly was eleventh on the timing sheets with Lance Stroll, who went for a spin going into the final chicane in twelfth.

ROKiT Williams Racing had their first full day of the test as Robert Kubica made his first appearance ahead of his comeback to Formula 1. He was bottom of the timing sheets with team-mate George Russell ahead of him as the two completed 65 laps for the team.

The second and final pre-season test begins next week.