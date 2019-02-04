‘I’m going to get better and better’ – Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly made his full-time Formula 1 debut 2018 with a drive at Torro Rosso. The Red Bull junior contested five races for the team at the end of the previous season, ending his campaign with a best finish of fourth in Bahrain.

The Frenchmen has been promoted to Red Bull for the 2019 season as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement, following his shock move to Renault.

Gasly will line up beside multiple race winner Max Verstappen.

“For sure I’m going to be next to one of the best drivers on the grid at the moment and for me, it’s a great challenge,” Gasly told Motorsport.com.

“I’m going to get better and better, season after season because experience plays quite a big part.

“I will take the time I need to be competitive, but I’m not going to be there to be the second driver, that’s not what I want and not going to be satisfied with that.

“If I have the car to win then that’s what I would love to do. And if I have a car which is only good for the top five, then that’s going to be the target.”

Having entered F1 in late-2017 with the junior team, Gasly’s only race experience in F1 comes with the Italian outfit.

“For sure I will probably need some time to get comfortable with the team, to get used with the car, with the people, the way of working,” Gasly added.

“Coming from Toro Rosso to Red Bull is, as I say, different targets, different culture also, more English culture in Red Bull.

“So this is the kind of things that take a bit of time, but for sure Max is one of the fastest guys at the moment in the paddock and for me, I’m super excited to go alongside him because that’s how you also raise your game.

“So I find it a really exciting time for myself and I’m really looking forward to starting, and we will see how I perform straight away.

“But for sure I will get better through the season and that’s fair to say.”