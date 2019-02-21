“It’s difficult to judge where we are compared to the other teams” – Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen reviews on what he thought was a solid third day of the first 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship pre-season test for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

The Dutchman set the fifth fastest time of 1:18.787, a full second off the pace but the top three had set their best laps on softer compounds.

The 21-year old completed a total of 109 laps, which he felt that any test day with a number of laps like that from one driver is beneficial.

“I think today was really positive,” said Verstappen

“Whenever you do more than 100 laps at a test, that’s a good day. I’m happy with the way we’re working together with Honda so far, it’s very focused and everybody knows their job.

“What’s most important is that we have completed a lot of laps and investigated many set-up changes. With different regulations, you have to understand what direction to go in and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“So far, it’s difficult to judge where we are compared to the other teams – we’ll find that out in Melbourne – but at the moment the car feels good.”

Verstappen will be next in action in the second test, which begins on Tuesday 26 February. Pierre Gasly will take over the driving duties in the RB15 on Thursday for the final day of the first test.