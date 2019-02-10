Jari-Matti Latvala Admits Rally Sweden “Will Be a Very Special Rally”

Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team’s Jari-Matti Latvala thinks he can fight for the win on next weekend’s Rally Sweden, the place where he took the first win for the team’s Yaris WRC two years ago.

Latvala also goes into this weekend on the brink of beating the number of starts in the WRC for a driver, with the Finn set to make his 197th appearance which will overtake Carlos Sainz’s current record.

He comes into the second round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship having secured a fifth-place finish on the opening round of the season and he wants to improve on that next weekend in Sweden.

Latvala said: “This year’s Rally Sweden is going to be very special for me. It’s where I became the youngest ever winner of a WRC round, and now I am set to become the most experienced WRC driver, on the same event, just 11 years later.”

“Hopefully we can be fighting for another great result like we had in Sweden in 2017 with the first win for the Yaris WRC. I just need to get the feeling for the driving that I was missing in Monte Carlo.”

The Toyota driver is a four-time winner of the Swedish event having previously won the rally in 2008 and 2012 for the M-Sport Ford team while 2014 saw him take the victory driving for Volkswagen Motorsport before his most recent win for the Japanese manufacturer two years ago.

Round two of the 2019 FIA Word Rally Championship, Rally Sweden, takes place next weekend between February 14-17.