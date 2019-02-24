Kris Meeke “Lacked Some Speed” on Rally Sweden

Kris Meeke says although he suffered because of the milder temperatures on Rally Sweden, he was still happy to come away with a points finish last weekend.

Irishman Meeke finished the snow event in sixth overall in the Toyota GAZOO Racing Yaris WRC in only his second appearance for the team, although did hit problems on the Power Stage where he ended up outside of the points scoring positions.

Speaking after the event on Sunday afternoon, he said: “The mild temperatures this weekend have been so different to my pre-event test and I’ve lacked some speed as a result. But it’s good to get to the end and score some points for the team.”

“My objective today was to try and finish in front of Sebastien Loeb and we managed to increase the gap, so I’m happy with that. On the Power Stage I had a big impact on the front-left and I struggled after that.”

Meeke’s next event will be Rally Mexico, which takes place between March 7-10.