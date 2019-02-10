Kris Meeke’s Monte-Carlo Result “Doesn’t Change His Immediate Focus”

Despite a strong result on the opening round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Kris Meeke has vowed not to change his aim on as he continues his return to the series.

Meeke finished sixth in the first round of the new season and set a string of fast stage times including a win on the Power Stage in Monte-Carlo, but the Irishman doesn’t want to get carried away with what he wants to achieve going into the snow event next weekend.

An upbeat Meeke said: “Monte Carlo was a positive beginning for me but it doesn’t change my immediate focus, which is on learning the car and enjoying my driving on the three very different events we have to start the season.”

In preparation for the Swedish event, him and co-driver Seb Marshall have been part of a three-day test and he added: “I had a great three days of testing in Finland last week to prepare for Rally Sweden. It was really nice to experience the car for the first time with a snow setup.”

“I came away with a really good feeling, but I’m keeping in mind that the conditions on the rally could be very different, depending on the temperatures. Hopefully we’ll have nice, consistent conditions and a rally everyone can enjoy.”

Round two of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship takes place next weekend.