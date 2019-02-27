Kyvat: Toro Rosso had a “productive day” during testing in Barcelona

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s Daniil Kyvat has said that the team has had a “productive day”, on the second day of the second week of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Russian ran a total of 101 laps in the STR14-02, setting his best time of a 1:18.682 on the C3 tyre.

“I would say that we had a decent day of running, we ran some useful test items and got some good laps on the board.

“Of course, you always want to do a few more laps but we had a couple of small issues here and there, it wasn’t anything major, although the time adds up.”

Kyvat said the team were able to collect some important data, but added not to place too much importance on the timesheets.

“In the end, it was a productive day and that’s the most important thing, we got to test many useful items so now we’ll focus on the next day of testing.

He added: “You can’t look too much into the timesheets as everyone is on a different programme of testing but I’m feeling quite confident with the car.”

The 24-year-old said that the team completed the majority of their testing programme for the day, and that he will use his final day in the car to prepare himself for the start of the season in Australia.

“We got through almost everything we wanted to test today and we have a lot of useful data that I’ll go through together with my engineers. I have one more day left in the car and we will make the most of it before heading to Melbourne,” said Kyvat.