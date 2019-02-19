Lance Stroll positive after first day of testing in RP19

Lance Stroll has said he was left feeling positive after his first day in the RP19 for SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team at the Circuit de Barcelona- Catalunya for the second day of pre-season winter testing.

“It was great to be back in the car after a few months and to get down to work. It’s a special feeling when you head down the pit lane for the first time in the new car and release the pit limiter.” said Stroll.

“The general first impression is positive and we worked through the programme covering lots of laps with good reliability.”

Stroll completed 79 laps, over double what teammate Perez completed on Day 1 of testing. Completing 79 laps in the car, with 368km of milage in the RP19.

He finished the day in eleventh of the twelve runners in day two with a best time of 1:20.433 on the C3 tyres.

“It’s early days working trackside with the team so I’m still building up my relationship with some of the crew and understanding how the team likes to approach things, but I already feel comfortable.” Stroll added.

However he raised concerns over the brand new aerodynamic rules, with the brand new front wing on the car, by saying: “I didn’t really get a good feel for the new aero rules on these cars yet because I didn’t run in traffic very much, but that’s something I will understand better over the next few days“