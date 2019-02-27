Lance Stroll thrilled with ‘smoothest day of testing so far’

Canadian driver Lance Stroll hailed the ‘smoothest day of testing so far’ after he completed 82 laps for SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team in the second week of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

After a slow start to pre-season testing last week, where the team put in the lowest mileage, Stroll came out of the blocks firing on Tuesday and finished third and set a 1:17:824.

Stroll was pleased with the work he put in for the new-look team, who are a revamped version of the bankrupt Force India team after his father Lawrence bought them in 2018.

However, Stroll has settled into the RP19 and was thrilled with his performance as the second week of pre-season testing got underway.

He said: “It was our smoothest day of testing so far and we completed some valuable mileage. The car felt good so I think we are heading in the right direction.

“We ran on a mix of different tyres today and tried a lot of test items. There’s a good atmosphere in the garage and I’m feeling pleased with the work we did today.”

Although there’s been changes within the team, the popular pink livery remains for this season and the car isn’t the only thing Stroll has been impressed with since making the switch to Racing Point from ROKiT Williams Racing.

Swapping garages has clearly had an impact on the young driver and he commended the new faces alongside him in the pit lane.

Stroll added: “These days are about building confidence and getting to grips with the new car, but also getting used to this new environment.

“I am getting on really well with the crew in the garage. They’re great people and everyone is working so hard.