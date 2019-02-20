Formula 1

Leclerc happy with first day in Ferrari after putting emotions aside

by Vince Pettit
Charles Leclerc
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Charles Leclerc had a successful day at the office as he completed his first run in the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow SF90 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya yesterday.

The Monegasque driver completed a total of 157 laps throughout the day to top the timesheets with a lap of 1:18.247.

“I am very happy with the way today went,” said Leclerc. “Despite some red flag interruptions, we were able to get through all our programme and to do 157 laps, which has produced a lot of useful data.

“In terms of feeling, I quickly felt comfortable with the SF90 and I have to say I really enjoyed myself.”

While it is clear that Leclerc is proud of being a Ferrari driver he knew he had to get down to business as soon as possible.

“Emotion? There’s always going to be some when you get into a Ferrari, but today I put that to one side because I had a job to do for the team.

“Let’s hope we keep going like this over the next few days, because it’s important to make the most of the few on-track testing opportunities we have.”

Sebastien Vettel will continue testing duties today as Formula 1 returns to the track for the third day of testing.

Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

