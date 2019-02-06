FIA WEC

Lotterer Replaced by Beche for 1,000 Miles of Sebring

by Alice Holloway
Lotterer will miss his first WEC race since 2012 due to Formula E simulator clash.
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship (Joao Filipe/AdrenalMedia.com)

Andre Lotterer will miss the FIA World Endurance Championship race next month, with Mathias Beche being drafted back in by Rebellion Racing to replace him.

The return of Beche comes due to Lotterer being selected for a Formula E simulator test that clashes with the American race. This will be the first WEC event that will not feature Lotterer since the conception of the series in 2012.

The statement from Rebellion read: “The #1 car gets its trio modified for the American round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship WEC.

“The German driver, selected by a simulator test in Formula E on the same dates, is unable to accompany the Team REBELLION Racing at the 1000 Miles of Sebring. Neel Jani and Bruno Senna will be joined by Mathias Beche to complete the Rebel trio.”

Beche had been racing in the #3 alongside Thomas Laurent and Gustavo Menezes during WEC’s Super Season, but ahead of the 1,000 Miles of Sebring was replaced by Nathanaël Berthon.

His return to the team will be for a one-off race as Lotterer will be back in the cockpit with Jani and Senna for the penultimate round of the championship: the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

There has been no word from Lotterer on the subject at the time of publishing.

