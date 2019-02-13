M-Sport’s Richard Millener: “We’ve Regrouped Since Monte-Carlo”

Ford M-Sport World Rally Team Principal Richard Millener says his trio of drivers all have the potential for a strong set of results on this weekend Rally Sweden.

M-Sport had a tough opening round to the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship in Monte-Carlo as all three drivers suffered issues across the event, with Teemu Suninen the highest finisher in 11th overall but the team boss wants to look ahead to the snow event.

He said: “We’ve regrouped after Monte and are determined to do better in Sweden. If the conditions are good all three drivers could have a good road position and, if that is the case, it will be important to make the most of the advantage. We showed some good speed last month and I’m confident that we can do the same on snow.”

“Elfyn (Evans) is a previous Rally Sweden category winner and people often forget the names he beat to take that WRC 2 victory back in 2016. Teemu doesn’t have as much experience as people might expect when it comes to winter rallying, but he’s a quick learner and keen to show what he can do.”

He added: “And then there’s Pontus (Tidemand) – the local hero who grew up on these roads. It’s important not to put too much pressure on his shoulders as this is still only his second event with a new-generation world rally car, but we know his potential and he has already learnt a lot so I wouldn’t be surprised to see some good times from him.”

This weekend will see two extra WRC-spec Fiesta’s entered on the event and Millener commented: “It’s also going to be something of a highlight to see five top-specification Fiestas in the forests – our three manufacturer cars joined by Lorenzo Bertelli and Janne Tuohino. These cars are amazing to watch, and the more we can get out on the stages for the fans to enjoy the better!”

Round two of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Sweden, takes place this weekend.