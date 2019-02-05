McLaren announce partnership with Huski Chocolate

McLaren Racing have signed a multi-year partnership with Huski Chocolate.

The paring will mean that the brand will be visible on the rear wing of the 2019 car. The branding will also feature on team personnel’s clothing, as well as Carlos Sainz Jr. and Land Norris‘ overalls.

The beverage will also be on sale at various locations, including the team’s base in Woking and their on-track hospitality units.

CEO and Team Principal of McLaren, Zak Brown, said: “We’re pleased to have Huski Chocolate on-board with our team and support the company with their ambitious plans by introducing them to our global sport.

“I look forward to enjoying a drink together at track, and sharing our adventure with our new partners.”

Chairman of Huski Chocolate, Fredrik von Essen, said: “Huski Chocolate have always been about lifestyle and adventure, so what better platform to support our further expansion than the unique world of Formula 1.

He added: “After we met with McLaren at the team’s headquarters in the UK, we were convinced that they were the right partner to help us market our unique cold chocolate drink worldwide.”