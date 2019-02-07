Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Links Up With Cyber Security Company CrowdStrike

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport have linked up with CrowdStrike®Inc. ahead of the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The partnership will help protect the team from any cyber attacks throughout the season.

CrowdStrike’s technology to stop cyberattacks will be used by the team both at the race track on race weekends and at the factory in Brackley.

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff is pleased to have CrowdStrike on board to help keep the teams information safe.

“Formula One is a highly technical sport where Intellectual Property is fundamental to creating and sustaining competitive advantage.

“To win, we need complete confidence in the information and infrastructure that drive our team. I am delighted to have CrowdStrike as our cybersecurity provider and partner.”

George Kurtz, chief executive officer at CrowdStrike acknowledges how important it is in Formula One to protect vital information.

“Formula One is a highly data-intensive sport – and winning teams know that by leveraging and protecting vast amounts of critical data they can create a true competitive advantage

“We believe the partnership between Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and CrowdStrike is setting a new standard in motorsport and cybersecurity.

“It is an example of a world-beating team striving for excellence in a sophisticated and highly competitive world like Formula One, turning to the world leader in large-scale cloud-delivered cybersecurity to protect its massive infrastructure on race day and throughout the year.

“Major global sporting events around the world are the target of widespread cyberattacks and the more successful a team is, the more likely they are to be the targets of hackers and eCrime actors looking for intellectual property or notoriety.

“CrowdStrike is excited to be the team to protect against these attacks damaging the reputation and operation of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, enabling them to focus on what they do best: winning races and championships.”