Oliver Bennett Commits to Full 2019 FIA World Rallycross Programme

Oliver Bennett has confirmed his full time entry into the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The 26 year old, will once again run XITE Racing‘s Mini Cooper SX1. With testing due to start later this week, confidence is high that improvements made over-winter will prove positive.

“We start testing on 8 February, which is the main test with our major improvements and then we will evaluate, and make changes that we need to make towards the end of February.”

The Bristolian, missed only 3 rounds of last years World Championship, due to commitments with the first Americas Rallycross Championship. With the 2019 season just around the corner, Bennett seems undaunted by what’s to come.

“It is nice to finally be in a position where we can commit to the full series and now points at every round will really count, It’s nice to move up another step this season from our trial last year. This season is looking great, especially as a private team with a levelling of competition.” said Bennett.

This noise 😍 Posted by Oliver Bennett on Friday, 1 February 2019

With a number of high profile teams withdrawing from this years campaign, in recent months, Bennetts’ aims for the season have changed.

“Previously I would have been setting my aim on a semi-final for a good number of rounds based off our Q4 pace, now with a reduction in factory teams I might set my sights a little higher

“I don’t see any reason we couldn’t make a final in 2019 with the right determination and work ethic!”

The FIA World Rallycross Championship comes to the UK at the end of May, featuring as part of the SpeedMachine Festival at Silverstone.