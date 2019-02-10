Ott Tänak Hopes He’ll “Have a Better Chance This Year” Ahead of Rally Sweden

Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team’s Ott Tänak believes he has a good chance of a strong result on next weekend’s Rally Sweden.

Estonian driver Tänak, who finished third on the 2019 season opening Rallye Monte-Carlo after a fine comeback drive following a puncture on, wants another strong result in round two after struggling on the Swedish event last season.

Speaking ahead of Rally Sweden, he said: “Last year we had a lot of snow and big snow banks, which is usually what you want on a winter rally. It was hard for us to compete with our road position though, because there wasn’t a lot of grip available in the fresh snow.”

“I’m hoping that we’ll have a better chance this year to fight at the front. When the conditions are in your favour, it can be a really fun event with such fast and flowing stages, and we know that our car can be really good there.”

Last season saw the Toyota driver finish down in ninth overall as both him and teammate Jari-Matti Latvala struggled with poor road positions in their Yaris WRC’s.

The second round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Sweden, takes place next weekend between February 14-17.