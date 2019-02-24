FIA World Rally Championship

Ott Tänak: “It’s Great to Have a Result Like This at The Beginning of The Season”

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Ott Tänak: “It’s Great to Have a Result Like This at The Beginning of The Season”
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team’s Ott Tänak says his win on Rally Sweden last weekend was helped thanks to “having a very strong team” working alongside him.

Tänak took a dominating win on the snow event and also claimed victory in the rally ending Power Stage on Sunday afternoon which gave him a further five championship points and moved him to the top of the driver’s standings.

Speaking after crossing the line last weekend, the Estonian said: “We had a very good run and everything was working really well, so I was really comfortable in the car. We have a very strong team and it’s great for us to have this kind of result at the beginning of the season.”

“We have had a very good weekend. Friday was a key moment where we had to get through to minimise the time loss in the conditions, but after this we just drove with a good rhythm and as little risk as possible.”

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Mexico, which takes place between March 7-10.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Kris Meeke “Lacked Some Speed” on Rally Sweden

Esapekka Lappi on Rally Sweden: “The Result Kick...

Sébastien Ogier “Took Away Some Positives” After Difficult...

Hyundai Drop Mikkelsen for Tour De Corse

2019 Rally Sweden: Tänak Secures Maximum Points Victory

2019 Rally Sweden: Tänak in Charge at the...

2019 Rally Sweden: Suninen Holds Onto Tight Lead

2019 Rally Sweden: Neuville Tops Karlstad Opener

PREVIEW: 2019 Rally Sweden – The WRC Hits...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More