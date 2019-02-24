Ott Tänak: “It’s Great to Have a Result Like This at The Beginning of The Season”

Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team’s Ott Tänak says his win on Rally Sweden last weekend was helped thanks to “having a very strong team” working alongside him.

Tänak took a dominating win on the snow event and also claimed victory in the rally ending Power Stage on Sunday afternoon which gave him a further five championship points and moved him to the top of the driver’s standings.

Speaking after crossing the line last weekend, the Estonian said: “We had a very good run and everything was working really well, so I was really comfortable in the car. We have a very strong team and it’s great for us to have this kind of result at the beginning of the season.”

“We have had a very good weekend. Friday was a key moment where we had to get through to minimise the time loss in the conditions, but after this we just drove with a good rhythm and as little risk as possible.”

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Mexico, which takes place between March 7-10.