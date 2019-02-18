Pérez describes first day of F1 winter testing as ‘promising’ for Racing Point

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team driver Sergio Pérez says that he was satisfied with the first day of Formula 1 winter testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

It was the Mexican’s first time in the RP19, calling the day an effective shakedown for the team, remaking that the initial sign from the new package is “promising”.

“It was a typical first day of testing,” said Pérez. “With a lot of checks and not a lot of running.

“It was effectively our shakedown and, even though the day was a bit shorter than expected, I felt quite happy with the car straight away. ”

Pérez only completed 30 laps and managed a time of a 1 minute 19.994 seconds, enough for seventh overall out of the 11 drivers that ran during the day.

While dissatisfied with the lack of running, Pérez was content with the quality of running the team managed in less-than-ideal track conditions.

“The mileage wasn’t great but I think it was still a promising start,” Pérez added.

“I am happy with the performance we managed to get out of the car and with its balance. The conditions weren’t great: the track was quite cold and green to begin with, but I end the first day feeling positive.”

“It was important to start understanding the car as much as we could and for me to make myself comfortable with it as a driver.”

Tuesday will see new signing Lance Stroll make his debut in the RP19, with Pérez returning to duty on Wednesday.