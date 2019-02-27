Perez – “We were able to finally try some long runs”

Sergio Perez has described his first day of the second Formula 1 winter test at the Circuit de Barcelona- Catalunya as ‘good‘ as he completed 88 laps of the Spanish circuit.

Perez said: “It was a good day, even though we had a bit of a slow start. We had a couple of small issues here and there and the red flags didn’t help, but in the end we finished the day with plenty of information.”

The Mexican completed 88 laps, with his fastest time coming in at 1:17.842, as he ended up in second position in the SportPesa Racing Point F1 team car, his lap only second to Carlos Sainz, of McLaren.

He added: “We were able to finally try some long runs after being pretty limited on mileage last week. We got to try the softer compounds of the Pirelli range and I was happy about the grip they offer.

“I had a good feeling with them and I hope we get to use them often this season, because they should work well on the majority of tracks.”

“I am looking forward to a good, trouble-free final day on the car on Friday, so that I can then prepare myself well before we head to Melbourne”

Perez’s teammate, Lance Stroll, will head into the RP19 tomorrow, for the second time in the second test. However, Perez confirmed he will be back in the car on friday for the final day of Formula 1 Winter testing.