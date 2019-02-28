Pierre Gasly left ‘shaken’ after gut-wrenching crash in penultimate day of pre-season testing

Pierre Gasly was left ‘shaken’ after his huge crash brought a premature end to Red Bull Racing’s penultimate day of pre-season testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The crash happened in the afternoon session and left the RB15 in tatters and cloaked by a sheet as it was wheeled back to the pits.

Luckily, the 23-year-old Frenchman was left unhurt by the crash but admitted it was his own mistake which led to the gut-wrenching collision with the Turn 9 barriers at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

He said: “In the afternoon, I made a mistake in Turn 9 and lost the car. It was a pretty big crash, but I’m fine, a little bit shaken, but generally OK.

“I’m feeling more sorry for the guys in the garage. They have a long night ahead but the most important thing is that Max (Verstappen) is back in the car tomorrow and we’ll focus on the positives.”

Before his session was brought to an abrupt end, Gasly completed 65 laps and set a time of 1:17:091 on the C5 compound tyres, ending the penultimate day of testing in fourth position.

Gasly’s team-mate Max Verstappen will be taking the wheel tomorrow, on the final day of pre-season testing before the curtain raiser in Melbourne in just two weeks’ time.

Despite his time in the car being cut short, Gasly still feels positive about his performance and is looking ahead to an exciting season with his new team after joining Red Bull from Scuderia Toro Rosso.

He said: “It’s not an ideal way to end the final test, but over the four days we managed to get lots of laps in and that was positive.

“We looked a bit more at performance today and we learned a lot. We still have a lot of work to do but overall we’re pleased. I’m feeling good with the car and the package in general – the chassis and engine are really good.

“We have good performance and we just need to understand how to maximise the package, so we bring the best car we can to Melbourne.”