Formula 1

Pirelli reveal tyre compound identification for F1 tests

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Pirelli tyres- 2018 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test.
Credit: Zak Mauger/LAT Images

FIA Formula 1 World Championship tyre suppliers Pirelli, have revealed how each of its five tyres will be identified during pre and in-season testing for 2019.

The Italian tyre manufacturer have reduced their tyre range from seven compounds to five for this year. The three chosen compounds for each race will be named as hard, medium and soft and coloured white, yellow and red.

During pre-season testing in Barcelona that gets underway on 14 February, all the teams will be able to use all five compounds throughout the eight days. The compounds will be known as C1 (the hardest), C2, C3, C4 and C5 (the softest).

In an attempt to reduce confusion, especially on track, Pirelli will vary the identity of the markings on some of the compounds. C1 and C2 will both be coloured white, but the C1s will not have the extra bracket markings. For C4 and C5, those that will be coloured red, C5 will not have the extra markings. The C3 compound will be coloured yellow.

Pirelli F1 2019 Tyre Compound Structure

Credit: Pirelli 2019

Pirelli Racing Manager Mario Isola is hoping the teams can acclimatise to the new compounds.

“Normally we will only see three colours at every race, so we’re only using three colours at the tests as well. But we want to make sure that people can tell the compounds apart,” Isola explained.

“As a result, the very hardest and softest tyres won’t be marked with stripes: only the colours will vary. This will be the case for the in-season tests as well.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

Related articles

Red Bull Becomes First F1 Team To Sign...

Baku City Circuit extends contract with Formula 1

Kubica will be ‘more like a rookie’ in...

Romain Grosjean says he did ‘a great job’...

Ferrari announce Hartley among new-look F1 simulator team

‘I’m going to get better and better’ –...

Formula 1 would “love” to have second Grand...

Honda aiming to get ahead of Renault before...

Bottas: Kubica return will bring Williams back to...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More