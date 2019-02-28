Pontus Tidemand on Rally Sweden: “I Wish The Event Could Have Been Longer!”

M-Sport Ford’s Pontus Tidemand says it “was a dream” to compete on his home event in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Tidemand ended Rally Sweden last weekend in eighth place overall after suffering technical problems on Friday before recovering to finish within the top 10, often setting competitive stage times in the process.

Speaking after crossing the finishing line last Sunday, Tidemand said: “It was a shame to have had the issues on Friday but these things happen and I have been improving a lot. I’m starting to feel quite comfortable with the aerodynamics and everything and I only wish this event could have been longer!”

He added: “It’s a dream to compete here on my home event with a world rally car. It has been amazing and I want to thank all of the fans and supporters and of course my sponsors as well as the whole M-Sport team and Ola who have done a fantastic job all weekend.”

“I still need some time with this incredible car, and I really hope that we have an opportunity to do some more later in the year.”

The Swedish driver has now completed his so far scheduled two events with the British team in the Ford Fiesta WRC after leaving the Skoda Motorsport WRC2 outfit over the winter.

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Mexico, which takes place between March 7-10.