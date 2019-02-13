Racing Point unite with SportPesa as title sponsor

Racing Point F1 Team have signed a multi-year deal with Kenyan betting giants SportPesa.

The deal was announced on the day of launch at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Canada, where the British team’s car was unveiled that will compete in the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

With the shades of SportPesa‘s blue painted onto the engine cover, front and rear wings, the car will retain its traditional pink, continuing its principal sponsorship with BWT.

Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer is delighted with the “stunning” look of the team’s new challenger.

“SportPesa is a young, dynamic, growing company whose values align with our own vision to become a team capable of competing at the very front of the grid,” Szafnauer added.

“We are excited to have such an ambitious partner on board to help us deliver our team mission and look forward to working with them to bring the sport of Formula One closer to fans around the world.

“The car looks stunning with the addition of blue to the already iconic pink livery, which gives us a strong identity as we begin this exciting new era.”

Company Director of SportPesa Adam Beighton explains how “important” the partnership is to the brand.

“We are absolutely delighted to become part of the extended Formula One family,” Beighton said.

This partnership is very important to us because it diversifies us into new territories and allows us to reach new audiences across the globe.

Equally important is the platform it provides us which enables us to stay true to our mission; to build and develop grassroots and professional sport in the countries where we operate by bringing new opportunities to local communities.”