Roche takes delivery of new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car ahead of switch to Carrera Cup GB

Tom Roche has taken delivery of a brand new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car ahead of his switch to Porsche Carrera Cup GB in the Pro class this season.

2018 saw Roche take three wins and four more podiums in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup with Rob Boston Racing on his way to fourth in the championship.

At the end of the season Roche took part in the Porsche GB taster day at Silverstone, and while he was unsure at the time he admits “I didn’t like it much, but sure it was just the set up.”

For 2019 Roche is likely to continue with Rob Boston Racing as he makes the switch in series, talking about why he was moving over to Carrera Cup GB rather than pursuing the title in Ginetta’s he said, “I loved the TOCA paddock but found the maintenance and repair costs along with reliability frustrating with Ginetta.

“I hope that Porsche will be the same great racing with a little more reliability.”

In terms of expectations for the year ahead, Roche hopes to continue his winning record, although he is realistic with his hopes as he acknowledges the level of competition in the series.

“There are lots of very good drivers with lots of experience with the cars, and I have none, however, I still like to think I could win a race with a bit of luck”

Roche is hoping to get on track “a couple of times” before the 2019 season gets underway officially with the annual media day and first test of the year at Silverstone on 18 March.