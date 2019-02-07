Sainz Will Take Renault Experience To Help Debut McLaren Season

Carlos Sainz Jr. believes his time at Renault Sport Formula One Team will help him in his first season at McLaren F1 Team.

The Spaniard drove for Renault at the end of 2017 and the full 2018 season but was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo for the upcoming season.

McLaren is the third team Sainz has been at in his career after making his debut for Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda back in 2015 and will partner British driver Lando Norris in 2019.

“Moving to Renault has been a great experience for me and going to a team like McLaren with similar resources is going to help me.

“This year of experience, also getting to know myself, because I only knew the Carlos of Toro Rosso, what he liked in a Toro Rosso, is what I needed as a driver.

“[I took] the good things of Toro Rosso try and apply them in the Renault, and kept the good things from Renault and tried to nurse them together with the Toro Rosso ones.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on that you can do as a driver, and the amount of learning that I’ve done this year is something that I’m taking into McLaren.”

Sainz struggled at the start of the 2018 season with the Renault car and believes he has learnt his lessons from them and was grateful for the help for the team during that time.

“That’s why I give some kudos to Renault.

“They’ve helped me in that way, every time I was asking for something, they were writing it down and see if they could do something about it.

“As a driver, it’s a privilege to see that a team really wants you to feel comfortable here and to bring the best they can to you.

“We’ve evolved as a team, they’ve helped me to evolve, and I’ve helped them to evolve.

“So, it’s been a whole coordinated process that I think we both should be proud of.”