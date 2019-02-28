Sebastian Vettel: “there was nothing I could do to avoid the impact.”

Sebastian Vettel is still getting a “positive feeling” from his Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow despite a heavy crash on the second day of the second test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

The German driver only completed 40 laps yesterday but looked on the bright side in terms of the mileage already done by the team throughout the first test.

“Clearly, we have not done as much running as we would have liked but I’d still say I’m getting a positive feeling from the car.

“Last week was definitely productive as we completed a lot of mileage and also yesterday, we were able to make up for the track time lost in the morning”.

Vettel crashed at turn three as he went straight on into the barrier due to a mechanical issue and said there was nothing he could do to prevent it.

“As for the accident, I was going into Turn 3 and I had a feeling there was an issue with the front left corner of the car and from then on, there was nothing I could do to avoid the impact.”

The Ferrari mechanics were able to fix the car up so Charles Leclerc could do an installation lap before the end of the day while the team has also made the decision to change their plans for the rest of the test with both drivers getting a full day rather than swapping at lunchtime.

The good thing is I am totally fine and, by the end of the day, thanks to a great job from the mechanics, we even managed to get the car back on track.”