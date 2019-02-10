FIA World Rally Championship

Sébastien Loeb “Ready to Build on Monte-Carlo Result”

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Sébastien Loeb “Ready to Build on Monte-Carlo Result”
Photo Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb is looking for another strong for the Hyundai Shell MOBIS World Rally Team on Rally Sweden.

Loeb singed a part-time deal with the Korean manufacturer to drive its third i20 Coupe WRC alongside Dani Sordo over the winter and began his programme with a fourth-place finish on Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Speaking ahead of the event next weekend, Loeb said: “Rallye Monte-Carlo was a solid start in our new relationship with Hyundai Motorsport, particularly with our limited pre-event testing. We were in the fight for the podium all weekend, and we are ready to build from that.”

“Rally Sweden is a very different challenge. It can be the most exciting rally of the season if it’s full ice with good conditions and sun, yet it can be very difficult if the snow is melting with rain – so naturally, we’re hoping to have good conditions.”

The Frenchman heads into the second round with his new team having suffered a large crash in a pre-event test ahead of the snow event but was uninjured, with the car was being repaired overnight so that Andreas Mikkelsen could complete his testing the following day.

2019 Rally Sweden takes place next weekend between February 14-17.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Sébastien Ogier on Rally Sweden: “We’ll Have to...

Andreas Mikkelsen “Confident He Can Fight at the...

Thierry Neuville: “We Have to Focus on Ourselves...

Tommi Mäkinen “Sure Toyota are Ready to Fight...

Kris Meeke’s Monte-Carlo Result “Doesn’t Change His Immediate...

Jari-Matti Latvala Admits Rally Sweden “Will Be a...

Ott Tänak Hopes He’ll “Have a Better Chance...

Tom Williams Looks Ahead to 2019 Rally Sweden

Sébastien Ogier After Rallye Monte Carlo: “We Couldn’t...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More