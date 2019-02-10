Sébastien Loeb “Ready to Build on Monte-Carlo Result”

Nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb is looking for another strong for the Hyundai Shell MOBIS World Rally Team on Rally Sweden.

Loeb singed a part-time deal with the Korean manufacturer to drive its third i20 Coupe WRC alongside Dani Sordo over the winter and began his programme with a fourth-place finish on Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Speaking ahead of the event next weekend, Loeb said: “Rallye Monte-Carlo was a solid start in our new relationship with Hyundai Motorsport, particularly with our limited pre-event testing. We were in the fight for the podium all weekend, and we are ready to build from that.”

“Rally Sweden is a very different challenge. It can be the most exciting rally of the season if it’s full ice with good conditions and sun, yet it can be very difficult if the snow is melting with rain – so naturally, we’re hoping to have good conditions.”

The Frenchman heads into the second round with his new team having suffered a large crash in a pre-event test ahead of the snow event but was uninjured, with the car was being repaired overnight so that Andreas Mikkelsen could complete his testing the following day.

2019 Rally Sweden takes place next weekend between February 14-17.