Formula 1

Steiner: Haas happy with performance after first week of testing in Barcelona

by Findlay Grant
written by Findlay Grant
Kevin Magnussen - Rich Energy Haas F1 Team - Pre-Season Test 1 - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Credit: Octane Photographic

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team‘s Team Principal, Guenther Steiner, has said that the team were “happy” with what they have been able to achieve during first week of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The American outfit ran into a number of technical issues earlier in the week, meaning they had to cut short their planned test program.  However, they were able to complete it in full on Thursday.

“The end was better than the beginning of our test week.  We’re happy with the mileage achieved, happy with the result.

“We ran our full program today, the first time we’ve been able to do that this week, so it feels like we’ve got something back that we lost at the beginning of the week with our technical gremlins.”

Steiner added that they seemed to have rectified the issues they had been experiencing, and were looking forward to the final week of testing before the start of the season at Albert Park on 17 March.

“They seem to be sorted now.  We’re pretty upbeat and we look forward to test number two next week.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Findlay Grant

Formula 1 writer for The Checkered Flag, follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5

Related articles

de Ferran: McLaren had “productive and valuable” test...

Mercedes’ Shovlin: First week of testing very productive

Jody Egginton encouraged and excited by Toro Rosso...

Franz Tost looking forward to the season after...

Tanabe: First full week of testing encouraging for...

Pirelli’s Isola unfazed over graining issues seen in...

Antonio Giovinazzi satisfied with first pre-season test

Racing Point F1’s McCullough Happy With First Test...

Gasly happy with Red Bull progress after first...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More