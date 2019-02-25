Steiner: Haas happy with performance after first week of testing in Barcelona

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team‘s Team Principal, Guenther Steiner, has said that the team were “happy” with what they have been able to achieve during first week of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The American outfit ran into a number of technical issues earlier in the week, meaning they had to cut short their planned test program. However, they were able to complete it in full on Thursday.

“The end was better than the beginning of our test week. We’re happy with the mileage achieved, happy with the result.

“We ran our full program today, the first time we’ve been able to do that this week, so it feels like we’ve got something back that we lost at the beginning of the week with our technical gremlins.”

Steiner added that they seemed to have rectified the issues they had been experiencing, and were looking forward to the final week of testing before the start of the season at Albert Park on 17 March.

“They seem to be sorted now. We’re pretty upbeat and we look forward to test number two next week.”