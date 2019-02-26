Thierry Neuville “Couldn’t Have Done Any More” After Rally Sweden Podium

Thierry Neuville admitted after Rally Sweden that he “was on the edge” in the Hyundai Shell Mobis I20 Coupe WRC as he went on to finish third last weekend.

Neuville, who is now second in the FIA World Rally Championship Drivers’ Standings behind Ott Tänak, also finished runner-up on the rally ending Power Stage behind the Estonian.

Speaking after the snow event, the Belgian driver said: “We are pleased to be on the podium again; we couldn’t have done any more here at Rally Sweden. It was a big battle in these tricky conditions and we were on the edge for a lot of it.”

“When you are pushing so hard, it is easy to make mistakes, so we have to be content with our third place – as well as taking four extra points for second in the Power Stage.”

“We are still at the start of a long season with lots more to come, so it is important to get as many points in the bag in these opening rounds.”

The Hyundai team are now just one point behind rivals Toyota Gazoo Racing in the Manufacturers Standings following the snow event last weekend and Neuville added: “As a team, we are all focused on pushing for more performance, and we will continue to work in this direction as we prepare for Mexico.”

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Mexico, which takes place between March 7-10.