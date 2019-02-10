Thierry Neuville: “We Have to Focus on Ourselves and do the Best Job We Can”

Thierry Neuville wants to focus on only what he is doing on Rally Sweden next weekend rather than his championship rivals.

The Belgian driver won the snow event last season in the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team i20 Coupe WRC and will be second in the running order following his second-place result on Rallye Monte-Carlo in round one of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship.

Speaking ahead of the snow event next weekend, Neuville said: “We know our rivals will be strong, as they will be at all rallies, so we have to focus on ourselves and do the best job we can. Sweden is a rally we enjoy as a crew. Our car has always worked well, allowing us to set fast times on the frozen roads and use the snow banks to push to the limit.”

He added: “Monte-Carlo was a good sign of potential for us and we can’t wait to get in the car again. Sweden has been a nice event for us in the past. We’ve had some pretty competitive performances in previous years, including our victory last season.”

Neuville finished just 2.2 seconds behind Sebastien Ogier in the opening round of the championship, with the pair set to be the first two cars in the running order for round two next weekend.

2019 Rally Sweden takes place across 19 stages and begins on Thursday evening with a 1.9km Super Special.