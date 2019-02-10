Tommi Mäkinen “Sure Toyota are Ready to Fight for The Win” in Sweden

Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team Principal Tommi Mäkinen says his team’s Yaris WRC’s “should be well-suited to the fast stages” of Rally Sweden.

The Toyota squad saw all three cars finish within the top six overall on the opening round of the championship in Monte-Carlo along with Kris Meeke claiming the Power Stage win and the team’s boss thinks they’re in a stronger position than their rivals going into the event.

He said: “After our very good start to the season in Monte Carlo, I am sure that we are ready to fight for the win on Rally Sweden. Last year we struggled a bit there with our road position and the conditions, but I think that this year we have a better position relative to our rivals and we don’t need to worry about that too much.”

The team have completed a three-day test in Finland in preparation for the snow event in Sweden next weekend and Mäkinen added: “We have done very good preparation for this event with our testing in Finland over recent weeks, and we know that our car should be well-suited to the fast stages there.”

Round two of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship takes place next weekend between February 14-17.