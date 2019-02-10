FIA World Rally Championship

Tommi Mäkinen “Sure Toyota are Ready to Fight for The Win” in Sweden

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Tommi Mäkinen “Sure Toyota are Ready to Fight for The Win” in Sweden
Photo Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC

Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team Principal Tommi Mäkinen says his team’s Yaris WRC’s “should be well-suited to the fast stages” of Rally Sweden.

The Toyota squad saw all three cars finish within the top six overall on the opening round of the championship in Monte-Carlo along with Kris Meeke claiming the Power Stage win and the team’s boss thinks they’re in a stronger position than their rivals going into the event.

He said: “After our very good start to the season in Monte Carlo, I am sure that we are ready to fight for the win on Rally Sweden. Last year we struggled a bit there with our road position and the conditions, but I think that this year we have a better position relative to our rivals and we don’t need to worry about that too much.”

The team have completed a three-day test in Finland in preparation for the snow event in Sweden next weekend and Mäkinen added: “We have done very good preparation for this event with our testing in Finland over recent weeks, and we know that our car should be well-suited to the fast stages there.”

Round two of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship takes place next weekend between February 14-17.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Sébastien Ogier on Rally Sweden: “We’ll Have to...

Andreas Mikkelsen “Confident He Can Fight at the...

Sébastien Loeb “Ready to Build on Monte-Carlo Result”

Thierry Neuville: “We Have to Focus on Ourselves...

Kris Meeke’s Monte-Carlo Result “Doesn’t Change His Immediate...

Jari-Matti Latvala Admits Rally Sweden “Will Be a...

Ott Tänak Hopes He’ll “Have a Better Chance...

Tom Williams Looks Ahead to 2019 Rally Sweden

Sébastien Ogier After Rallye Monte Carlo: “We Couldn’t...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More