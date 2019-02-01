Formula 1

Toro Rosso prepared to help Red Bull by taking grid penalties

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda team principal Franz Tost standing on the grid at the 2018 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Credit: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda Team Principal Franz Tost says the Italian team would be happy to accept more grid penalties in the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship to help Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

Last year, Toro Rosso drivers Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley took Honda engine grid penalties on numerous occasions in an attempt to boost the Japanese manufacturer’s development plans.

With Red Bull switching to Honda engines for the first time and no mileage done with their new suppliers yet, it’s uncertain whether the senior squad are in the correct shape to be vying for the title.

Speaking to Motorsport.com Tost mentioned that Toro Rosso is willing to take more sacrifices to “improve the performance” of Red Bull and the Austrian team’s drivers not needing to take grid penalties.

“If that helps the strategy for Red Bull to win races and the world championship, of course,” said Tost.

“We do not even need to discuss this, it’s within our philosophy. I’m more than happy with it, because in parallel we also improve the performance.”

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda mechanics working on the STR13 in the garage during pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Credit: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Toro Rosso will use Red Bull’s components including the gearbox and the rear end of the car to boost the Italian team’s developments, rather than having two customers with different rear-end architectures and Tost believes this strategy will pay off.

“There’s no doubt that we will profit from the synergies and the co-operation with Red Bull Technologies,” said Tost.

“It’s the whole rear end. We have to develop within the rules all the list of parts, and this of course we will do because we stick to the rules.

“All the teams at this stage of the year hope that the new car works better and is an improvement.

“This is the same for us, but I always say that I want to see the performance on the race track, which means the lap time. This is decisive.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

Related articles

Loopholes In 2019 Regulations Unlikely – Paddy Lowe

February 1, 2019

McLaren signing Norris ‘pushed Williams for my drive’...

February 1, 2019

Honda hoping for ‘big advantage’ as Toro Rosso...

February 1, 2019

Sauber rebrand to Alfa Romeo Racing for 2019

February 1, 2019

Ferrari fire up their 2019 engine in Maranello

January 31, 2019

McLaren fire up the MCL34 for the first...

January 31, 2019

Vettel Needed More Help From Ferrari – Luciano...

January 31, 2019

Mexican and Russian Grand Prix Promoters Defend Liberty...

January 30, 2019

Otmar Szafnauer: Haas’ similarity to Ferrari causing “friction”...

January 29, 2019

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More