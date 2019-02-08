Toyota Commit to WEC 2019/20 LMP1 Program

Toyota Gazoo Racing have confirmed their intent to stay with the FIA World Endurance Championship passed the end of the current Super Season.

The Japanese team have enjoyed a period of dominance at the top of the LMP1 class during the Super Season, only failing to be on the top two steps of the podium when they were disqualified from the 6 Hours of Silverstone after failing post-race skid block deflection tests.

In their annual motorsport statement, the manufacturer confirmed – as had earlier been hinted at – that they will run two cars again in the 2019/20 LMP1 WEC class. The statement does not confirm any driver line-ups, but it has been deduced that many of the current Toyota drivers will remain in the team as their contracts run passed the end of the Super Season.

The future involvement of Fernando Alonso in the Toyota program, however, is unknown. At this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Spaniard confirmed that he was ’50/50′ on whether he would continue racing in WEC pass the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans that will sign off the Super Season.

Toyota made mention at last year’s 6 Hours of Shanghai that they have an interest in joining the ‘Hypercar’ field, but this announcement make no further comment on their intention to take on the new challenge WEC is proposing. Toyota’s annual motorsport statement historically only cover the upcoming season of racing, so it is not a surprise that commitment to a 2020/21 program has not been mentioned.