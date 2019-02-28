Wednesday “not perfect, but still a good one” according to Max Verstappen

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has branded his testing session as “not perfect, but still a good one” after his stint in the car yesterday.

The Dutchman completed 128 laps at the second pre-season test in Barcelona, with a fastest time of 1:18.395s in his RB15. This put him fourth quickest overall.

“Not a perfect day, but still a good one,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen had an off-track excursion which caused a slight delay to his proceedings in the afternoon. The team checked over the car before sending the 21-year-old back out.

“There are always things you want to check, instead of driving until something breaks. We did a routine check this afternoon and then got back out again at the end of the session.

“But even with the delay we had, we still managed to do over 120 laps, so I think it was still a very positive day. The more laps, the better and today we did a lot, so overall I’m happy.”

Red Bull alternated their set-up throughout the morning. However, the afternoon was spent focusing on race preparation so angled their challenger towards that.

The team has made the switch to a Honda-powered engine-unit for their 2019 F1 campaign.

Verstappen will face his assault on the title with a new team-mate: French driver Pierre Gasly.