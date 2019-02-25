“Very smooth, tidy finish to the first test” for Red Bull Racing

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Head of Race Engineering, Guillaume Rocquelin, has reflected positively on the team’s last day of winter testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which also marks the end of four days of testing.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly was in the car for the day, during which time he ran a total of 146 laps and set a best lap of 1:18.780.

“We had a very smooth, tidy finish to the first test and Pierre got through a big workload today,” said Rocquelin.

“We spent much of the day on the C3 tyre and focused on longer runs but it wasn’t just piling on the miles. There was plenty going on in the background that will aid development of the car.”

He said that they were able to complete all the tests they had intended to, which has also made them aware of changes they will be able to make during development.

“Overall we’ve had a very successful first test. We’ve been able to tick off all the items on the run plans and this test has thrown up a few interesting things we can factor into development.”

Rocquelin said they were also to put new parts to good use, and they were able to achieve much more than they had originally intended to.

“We’ve had great support from the factory too, as shown with the rear wing we ran yesterday, so it’s been a very consistent and productive week. We got to where we wanted to be and beyond.”