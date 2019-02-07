Williams Announce New Partnership With James Harvest Sportswear

Williams Racing has announced a new partnership with James Harvest Sportswear for the 2019 season.

The fashion brand will supply the team with their official clothing for the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams was pleased to partner with a supplier that has style and quality.

”We are pleased to welcome James Harvest Sportswear to Williams.

“Throughout the year, our race team put their clothing through a lot of stress travelling around the world to each Grand Prix.

“It is important for us to partner with a supplier that stands for quality and style; and James Harvest Sportswear certainly meets these criteria.”

The marketing manager of James Harvest Sportswear, Fredrik Johansson was delighted with the deal.

“We are delighted to be partnering with a brand of Williams’ stature.

“We’re looking forward to introducing James Harvest Sportswear to the world utilising the platform of Williams Racing and Formula One.”

James Harvest Sportswear is part of the New Wave Group and the TexetAB CEO, Tom Van Heffen described the deal as a dream come true for the company,.

“Motorsport has been a part of the James Harvest Sportswear’s DNA for many years and the opportunity of working with one of the giants of Formula One is a dream come true.”