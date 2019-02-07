Formula 1

Williams Announce New Partnership With James Harvest Sportswear

by Craig Edwards
written by Craig Edwards
Williams Racing
Credit: Joe Portlock/Williams F1

Williams Racing has announced a new partnership with James Harvest Sportswear for the 2019 season.

The fashion brand will supply the team with their official clothing for the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams was pleased to partner with a supplier that has style and quality.

”We are pleased to welcome James Harvest Sportswear to Williams.

“Throughout the year, our race team put their clothing through a lot of stress travelling around the world to each Grand Prix.

“It is important for us to partner with a supplier that stands for quality and style; and James Harvest Sportswear certainly meets these criteria.”

The marketing manager of James Harvest Sportswear, Fredrik Johansson was delighted with the deal.

“We are delighted to be partnering with a brand of Williams’ stature.

“We’re looking forward to introducing James Harvest Sportswear to the world utilising the platform of Williams Racing and Formula One.”

James Harvest Sportswear is part of the New Wave Group and the TexetAB CEO, Tom Van Heffen described the deal as a dream come true for the company,.

“Motorsport has been a part of the James Harvest Sportswear’s DNA for many years and the opportunity of working with one of the giants of Formula One is a dream come true.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

A journalism student from Scotland. Cover Formula 1 for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Sainz Will Take Renault Experience To Help Debut...

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Links Up With Cyber...

Rich Energy Deal ‘Positive Example’ Of Forward Progression...

Haas Unveils First F1 2019 Livery With Rich...

HANS Device inventor Robert Hubbard dies

McLaren To Be “Patient” With Norris In Debut...

McLaren announce partnership with Huski Chocolate

McLaren targets F1 title within next five years

Pirelli reveal tyre compound identification for F1 tests

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More