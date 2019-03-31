2019 Bahrain Grand Prix – Tyre sets available for the race

The Bahrain Grand Prix could see mixed strategies with a one or two pitstop strategy possible.

With the race starting under lights, the track temperature will keep dropping as the race progresses – critical as the Pirelli Motorsport tyre performance and degradation is very sensitive to changes in temperature.

Pirelli has suggested that the quickest strategy is to start on the medium-compound tyres (C2) for a first stint of 20 laps out of the 57-lap total.

The projected ‘ideal’ strategy says that a stop for the hard-compound tyres (C1) is optimal.

However, all top 10 qualifiers are obliged to start on the soft-compound tyres (C3), because they set their fastest Qualifying 2 lap on that compound.

The teams can opt for a one pit stop strategy, with a long second stint on the medium or hard compound tyres.

A two-stop strategy is also viable, with the first stint on the soft tyres followed by two stints on the medium-compound tyres.

Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo are the drivers among the top 10 starters to have a set of new soft tyres.

Scuderia Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc, and Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen are among the front-runners that have an extra set of new medium tyres.