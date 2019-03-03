Andreas Mikkelsen “Hoping to be Featuring Near the Front” in Mexico

Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team driver Andreas Mikkelsen wants a strong result on Rally Mexico after finishing fourth in Sweden last time out.

The Norwegian was in a close battle for the podium on the snow event along with drivers including Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville and had been sitting in third going into the final three stages and he again wants to prove he has the speed to fight near the top of the leaderboard.

Speaking ahead of Rally Mexico next weekend, he said: “The start of the season has brought some positives for us as a crew, and for the team. We were fighting for second place in Sweden, so we’ll be hoping to feature near the front in Mexico too.”

Mikkelsen, who will sit out the Tour de Corse later this month in favour of Dani Sordo and Sebastien Loeb both competing alongside Neuville, added ahead of the first gravel event of the year: “The difference in conditions from Sweden to Mexico could not be greater! It is one of the warmest rallies of the season, at high altitude and with some long, hard gravel stages.”

“The combination of heat and height makes it a gruelling rally for crews and cars. The altitude reduces the engine power output, which means we are constantly looking for something more from the car.”

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship takes place next weekend between March 7-10.