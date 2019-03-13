Antonio Giovinazzi raring to go in his debut season

Rookie driver Antonio Giovinazzi is raring to go ahead of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship season opener in Melbourne this weekend.

After waiting in the wings as a young driver for both Ferrari and Sauber, Giovinazzi is itching to see the lights go out on his full season with Alfa Romeo Racing.

Giovinazzi was pleased with his winter testing programme in Barcelona last month and set a time of 1:17:639.

He completed an impressive 425 laps and feels more than comfortable behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo.

Giovinazzi said: “Testing was pretty good, but it is hard to predict where we will be on the grid. I have had a busy winter and have trained a lot to prepare for my first season in the best possible way.”

In 2017, Giovinazzi stepped in for then Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein at the Australian GP after Wehrlein sustained an injury.

He finished twelfth that weekend in what was an impressive debut but he’s now ready to make his mark once again on the Albert Park grid.

As one of three young drivers making their debut this season, Italian Giovinazzi added: “I am enjoying every single moment of my first full Formula One season so far.

“Now I feel ready to race – I can’t wait to go to the start and see the red light switch to green.”