Formula 1

Bottas beats Hamilton to win the Australian Grand Prix

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport at the 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Valtteri Bottas won the 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – Albert Park after getting the jump on Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the start and then controlling the race at the front and become the first driver to score a point via the fastest lap.

Max Verstappen had a superb drive from fourth, overtaking Sebastian Vettel round the outside into Turn 3 on Lap 31 after the stops to bring home a sixth podium in a row and the first for a Honda-powered car since 2008. The Dutchman had a sniff of snatching second from Hamilton but running too deep into the same bend meant he had to settle for third instead.

Charles Leclerc brought the second Ferrari home in fifth after a couple of excursions on the grass before closing up a gap of over ten seconds on Vettel before settling for his position.

Kevin Magnussen brought the only Haas F1 Team car home in sixth place after his team-mate Romain Grosjean had to pull off the track with broken front suspension at the half-way point.

Nico Hulkenberg completed a sterling drive for Renault F1 Team in seventh position after starting outside the top ten but his partner Daniel Ricciardo had to end his debut for the team after 28 laps with sustained damage to his chassis when he ran onto the grass on the pit straight on Lap 1 and losing his front wing.

Kimi Raikkonen finished his first race with Alfa Romeo Racing in eighth, with Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat making up the points scorers.

Pierre Gasly was eleventh on his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing debut after starting six places further down and on the harder-medium compound.

Lando Norris had finished the best of the rookies in twelfth, as his race was compromised by being stuck behind Antonio Giovinazzi for over ten laps, who had not pitted at this point, during his second stint. Unfortunately, his team-mate Carlos Sainz had to retire on Lap 10 due to an abrupt MGU-K failure.

Sergio Perez, Alexander Albon, and Giovinazzi were next with the two Williams Racing drivers George Russell and Robert Kubica completing the finishers.

As a result, Bottas leads the drivers’ championship by eight points from Hamilton, while Mercedes leave Melbourne with the maximum 44 points, double the points to second place Ferrari.

The next stop for the drivers will be the 2019 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – Bahrain International Circuit on the 29-31 March.

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
177Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1:25:27.325
244Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport+20.886s
333Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing+22.520s
45Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari+57.109s
516Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+58.230s
620Kevin MagnussenDENRich Energy Haas F1 Team+87.156s
727Nico HulkenbergGERRenault F1 Team+1 lap
87Kimi RaikkonenFINAlfa Romeo Racing+1 lap
918Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team+1 lap
1026Daniil KvyatRUSRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda+1 lap
1110Pierre GaslyFRAAston Martin Red Bull Racing+1 lap
124Lando NorrisCANMcLaren F1 Team+1 lap
1311Sergio PerezMEXSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team+1 lap
1423Alexander AlbonTHARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda+1 lap
1599Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing+1 lap
1663George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing+2 laps
1788Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing+3 laps
NC8Romain GrosjeanFRARich Energy Haas F1 TeamDNF
NC3Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 TeamDNF
NC55Carlos SainzESPMcLaren F1 TeamDNF
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

Related articles

“I had a good feeling and could drive...

I felt like I drove as fast as...

“Splitting the Ferraris was an excellent effort” –...

Carlos Sainz Jr.: “I had unbelievable bad luck...

Track Evolution Miscalculation Costs Gasly Dearly on Red...

Stroll Bemoans Traffic after Q1 Elimination in Australia...

Daniil Kvyat: “I’m happy with how the weekend...

Albon ‘a bit Gutted’ to Miss out on...

Electrical Issue Denies Hülkenberg Opportunity at Top Ten...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More