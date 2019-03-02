Bottas: Mercedes has used their time in Barcelona “efficiently”

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas has said the team made the best of their time testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Bottas was behind the wheel of the W10 for the morning, running a total of 71 laps, and setting a best lap of 1:16.561. Team-mate Lewis Hamilton took over in the afternoon, setting a 1:16.224 fastest lap and completing a total of 61 laps.

“That’s the final day of testing done, next time we’ll drive the W10, it will be in Melbourne. We’ve used our time here on track in Barcelona efficiently, learning a lot and improving our performance over the past two weeks,” said Bottas.

He added that the team know that competition will be fierce this year, but are not fazed by the challenge as testing has proven the car’s competitiveness.

“We’ve also learnt that the competition is going to be very, very tough this year, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“We need to keep pushing and find more performance if we want to be competitive in Melbourne, but we have a strong team and have made good progress in the last few days.”

The Finn said the team will make the best of the remaining days of testing to ensure they are in the best position possible for the beginning of the season in Albert Park.

“We have a few days left to work on the car, so we will give it everything. I’m looking forward to Melbourne!”