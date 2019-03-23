Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHYFormula E

Bueno claims victory in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Sanya

by Tom Cairns
Caca Bueno won in the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Sanya from pole position.

The race was interrupted by a red flag after the first few laps due to Tao Wang‘s stricken Jaguar China Racing. The race was stopped for over ten minutes and unlike in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the time lost was not restored for the scheduled distance.

This meant a 12-lap race for all the drivers and Bueno was unchallenged at the front. Simon Evans was second followed by Bryan Sellers in third. Sergio Jimenez, Stefan Rzadzinski and Katherine Legge completed the finishers in the Pro class.

Bandar Alesayi was seventh on track but won in the Pro-Am class, ahead of the Yaqi Zhang, David Cheng who was this weekend’s VIP driver, and Ahmed Bin-Khanen finished in tenth.

Celia Martin did not take part in the race, as her car could not be fixed in time due to sustained damage from an incident in qualifying a few hours before.

The result in Sanya sees Bryan Sellers still leading the championship in the Pro class by eight points over second place Simon Evans. Caca Bueno’s win leaves him fifth but is thirteen points off the top.

As far as the Pro-Am class is concerned, Bandar Alesayi won again to increase his lead to thirty-three points over Yaqi Zhang, who moves ahead of Ahmed Bin-Khanen.

