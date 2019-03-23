Bueno on pole for Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Sanya

Caca Bueno is on pole position for the fourth round of the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy in Sanya.

The Brazilian’s time of 1:27.373 was only one hundredth quicker than Simon Evans, who lines up on the front row next to him.

Sergio Jimenez was third after a red flag incident, where he dragged along part of an advertisement sticker after contact with the barrier. The Brazilian will move back two places on the grid due to his incident with Simon Evans in the last race in Hong Kong.

Bryan Sellers and Stefan Rzadzinski will therefore start third and fourth on the grid, with Bandar Alesayi the best of the Pro-Am class cars in sixth.

Yaqi Zhang is next in seventh but Katherine Legge had to pull off the track with a mechanical problem, leaving her the slowest of the Pro class cars in eighth.

Making up the grid will be Ahmed Bin-Khanen, Celia Martin, Tao Wang and this weekend’s VIP driver David Cheng.

The race begins at 05:00 GMT.