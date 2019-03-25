Carlos Sainz Jr. eager to get points in Bahrain for McLaren

McLaren F1 Team driver Carlos Sainz Jr is eager is get back to business in Bahrain after a disastrous result in Australia.

Sainz started eighteenth on the grid in Melbourne, after crashing into Robert Kubica’s punctured Williams car in his final Q1 lap.

And his luck went from bad to worse as he became the first retirement of the season following an MGU-K failure when he’d weaved his way into fourteenth.

However, Sainz is ready to get back into the swing of things in the desert of Bahrain, he said: “Obviously, I wasn’t happy with the unfortunate result in qualifying and the retirement in the race, but that’s in the past.

“After a detailed review of the Australian Grand Prix we’ve seen promising areas of performance in the car and I feel confident with our work during the whole weekend.

“Once analysed, my only focus is the next race. Bahrain will be a fresh start and another chance to try to maximise our results on track. I can’t wait to get back on track in Bahrain.”

In 2014, the race at the Bahrain International Circuit was moved from 14:00 to 18:00 which makes things a little different for the drivers.

Last year, Sainz finished eleventh and narrowly missed out on the point but he’s eyeing a higher placed finish this year.

Australia didn’t favour McLaren and they were one of only two teams who failed to score any points but Sainz thinks he can turn the team’s fortunes around with a performance under the Bahrain floodlights.

Sainz said: “The schedule in Bahrain is different to other grands prix due to the late start of the sessions but I quite like it for a change and it makes this venue unique.

“Racing under the floodlights is always an interesting experience and I look forward to a positive weekend.”