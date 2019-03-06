Citroen to Leave WRC After 2020 Unless Hybrid Power Is Introduced

Citroen have revealed they will leave the FIA World Rally Championship at the end of the 2020 season unless a form of electric technology becomes part of the regulations in the series.

The current regulations, introduced in 2017 see no hybrid or electric power being used in the 1.6 litre turbocharged four wheel drive cars, but the French manufacturer have warned something has to change if they are to be part of the championship after Sébastien Ogier’s two year deal expires at the end of next season.

Speaking to Auto Express Magazine at this week’s Geneva Motor Show about if they’d have to reconsider the position in the championship at the end of 2020, Citroen Chief Executive Linda Jackson said: “I think the answer to that question is yes. Because everything is changing and I don’t see how as a manufacturer I can continue to support something that is without any reflection of what’s going on in society.”

“If we’re talking 2021 or 2022, we’re working hard to comply with CO2 regulations on our road cars, and making sure our road cars have electrified versions.”

She added: “I know there are discussions on what the WRC could become – hybrid, electric or a mix – and for me that’s very important. It is hard for me to consider something that doesn’t pay any attention to what’s going on in the wider society.”

“With the C3, I can make the link; I don’t have a sporty version of that to support the WRC campaign, true, but I can get awareness and impact, and that’s great. But the more you widen the gap between the types of cars in WRC and what’s going on in our range, with electrification, the more it’s simply a marketing tool. And then you’re using something not necessarily right with your brand.”