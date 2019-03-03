Complete 2019 Le Mans Entry List Released

Joining the 42 cars that were announced last month for the initial 24 Hours of Le Mans entry list, the final 14 cars have been revealed, bringing the 2019 grid up to the maximum 60 entries, with the GTE Pro class seeing the biggest growth.
After last weekend’s Asian Le Mans finale, the final four automatic invites were handed out to United Autosports, Car Guy Racing, Inter Europol Competition and ARC Bratislava, meaning that the Le Mans selection committee could move forwards in the process of deciding who would receive invites for the final 14 spots on the grid.
Corvette Racing return for their 20th Le Mans as their duo of Chevrolet Corvette C7.Rs made the final cut. The usual six drivers (Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, Mike Rockenfeller, Tommy Milner, Oliver Gavin and Marcel Fassler) will field the two cars in June.
Although Ferrari stated that they would not be entering any additional works cars to the GTE Pro field this year, a third Ferrari will be on the Pro grid as Risi Competizione will bring a 488 GTE, driven by Stepane Ortelli, Pierre Kaffer and a third driver yet to be announced.
As has become standard protocol for the GTE Pro FIA World Endurance Championship teams, both Porsche GT Team and Ford Chip Ganassi have doubled the size of their entry pool from two to four by being granted entry for their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars.
The LMP2 grid has received an extra five cars for the blue-ribboned event in June. The five teams will field three different chassis, with ORECA being the most popular once again. Algrave Pro Racing, Graff and IDEC Sport will all run with the LMP2-favoured ORECA chassis. Algrave Pro are the only LMP2 team of the new 14-car entry list to have announced their driver line-up, with Mark Patterson, John Falb and Andrea Pizzitola confirmed in the #25.
In the sole additional Ligier, the Panis-Barthez Competition will take to the track, whilst Cetilar Racing by Villorba Corse, taking the final spot on the LMP2 grid, will run a Dallara.
Much to the disappointment of United Autosports, who have confirmed their intention to race in WEC’s LMP2 class next year, the American team’s submission for a second car has been declined for now, and is on the reservation list.
GTE-Am, which made up a quarter of the initial entry list release in February, has an additional two cars joining their grid. European Le Mans Series teams Spirit of Race and Kessel Racing have been given additional cars in the class, with Kessel Racing confirming a full female line-up for their second entry. The car will be piloted by Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting.
There had been some rumours circling about potential new entries to the LMP1 class, with Ginetta breaking their silence to claim they were aiming for a Le Mans return, and SMP Racing suggesting they would be entering a third car to the field, but neither of these came to any fruition. No LMP1 cars can be found on the 14 new additions to the Le Mans grid, or the 10-car strong reserve list, so the class will remain with only the eight WEC entries.
Seven of the ten reserves are LMP2 cars, with the final three being GTE cars. If any car from any class drops out of the race, leaving the total entry number at 59, a reservation will be invited and granted entry to the race. This means that an LMP2 car can be replaced by a GTE if a GTE car holds the top stop on the reservation list.
Duquiene Engineering holds the first reservation spot with their LMP2 ORECA. United Autosport are third with their second LMP2 entry, whilst the first GTE car is seventh on the list.
FULL 2019 24 HOURS OF LE MANS ENTRY LIST
Race Number – Team – Country – Confirmed Le Mans Drivers
LMP1 – 8 CARS
#1 – Rebellion Racing – CHE – Jani, Lotterer, Senna
#3 – Rebellion Racing – CHE – Laurent, Berthon, Menezes
#4 – Bykolles Racing Team – AUT – Dillman
#7 – Toyota Gazoo Racing – JPN – Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez
#8 – Toyota Gazoo Racing – JPN – Buemi, Nakajima, Alonso
#10 – DragonSpeed – USA – Hedman, Hanley, Van De Zande
#11- SMP Racing – RUS – Petrov, Aleshin, Button
#17 – SMP Racing – RUS – Sarrazin, Orudzhev, Sirotkin
LMP2 – 17 CARS
#22 – United Autosports – USA – Hanson, Albuquerque
#23 – Panis Barthez Competition – FRA – Binder
#25 – Algrave Pro Racing – USA – Patterson, Pizzitola, Falb
#26 – G-Drive Racing – RUS – Rusinov
#28 – TDS Racing – FRA – Perrodo, Vaxiviere, Duval
#29 – Racing Team Nederland – NLD – Van Eerd, Van Der Garde, De Vires
#31 – DragonSpeed – USA – Gonzalez, Maldonado, Davidson
#34 – Inter Europol Competition – POL – Smiechowski
#36 – Signatech Alpine Matmut – FRA – Lapierre, Negrao, Thiriet
#37 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – CHN – Heinemeier Hansson
#38 – Jackie Chan DC Racing – CHN – Tung, Richelmi, Aubry
#39 – Graff – FRA – Gommendy
#43 – RLR M Sport/Tower Events – GBR – Farano
#47 – Cetilar Racing by Villorba Corse – ITA – Lacorte
#48 – IDEC Sport – FRA – Lafargue
#49 – ARC Bratislava – SVK – Konopka
#50 – Larbre Competition – FRA – Creed, Ricci
LM GTE PRO – 17 CARS
#51 – AF Corse – ITA – Pier Guidi, Calado, Serra
#63 – Corvette Racing – USA – Magnussen, Garcia, Rockenfeller
#64 – Corvette Racing – USA – Gavin, Milner, Fassler
#66 – Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – USA – Mucke, Pla
#67 – Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – USA – Priaulx, Tincknell
#68 – Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA – USA – Hand, Muller, Bourdais
#69 – Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA – USA – Briscoe, Westbrook, Dixon
#71 – AF Corse – ITA – Rigon, Bird, Molina
#81 – BMW Team MTEK – DEU – Catsburg
#82 – BMW Team MTEK – DEU – Farfus
#89 – Risi Competizione – USA – Ortelli, Kaffer
#91 – Porsche GT Team – DEU – Lietz, Bruni, Makowiecki
#92 – Porsche GT Team – DEU – Christensen, Estre, Vanthoor
#93 – Porsche GT Team – DEU – Pilet, Bamber, Tandy
#94 – Porsche GT Team – DEU – Muller, Jaminet, Olsen
#95 – Aston Martin Racing – GBR – Thiim, Sorensen
#97 – Aston Martin Racing – GBR – Martin, Lynn
LM GTE AM – 18 CARS
#54 – Spirit of Race – CHE – Flohr, Castellacci, Fisichella
#55 – Spirit of Race – CHE – Cameron, Scott
#56 – Team Project 1 – Deu – Bergmeister, Lindsey, Perfetti
#57 – Car Guy Racing – JPN – Kimura, Cozzolino
#60 – Kessel Racing – CHE – Schiavoni
#61 – Clearwater Racing – SGP – Perez Companc, Griffin, Cressoni
#62 – WeatherTech Racing – USA – Macneil
#70 – MR Racing – JPN – Ishikawa, Beretta, Cheever
#77 – Dempsey-Proton Racing – DEU – Campbell
#78 – Proton Competition – DEU – Chen
#83 – Kessel Racing – CHE – Gostner, Frey, Gatting
#84 – JMW Motorsports – GBR – Cocker
#85 – Keating Motorsports – USA – Keating, Bleekmolen, Fraga
#86 – Gulf Racing – GBR – Wainwright, Barker
#88 – Dempsey-Proton Racing – DEU – Hoshino, Roda, Cairoli
#90 – TF Sport – GBR – Yoluc, Eastwood
#98 – Aston Martin Racing – GBR – Dalla Lana, Lamy, Lauda
#99 – Dempsey-Proton Racing – DEU – Long
RESERVATION LIST
1 – #30 – Duquiene Engineering (ELMS) – LMP2
2 – #20 – High Class Racing (ELMS) – LMP2
3 – #32 – United Autosports (ELMS) – LMP2
4 – #33 – Eurasia (Asian Le Mans) – LMP2
5 – #24 – Panis Barthez (ELMS) – LMP2
6 – #27 – IDEC Sport (ELMS) – LMP2
7 – #80 – Ebimotors (ELMS) – LM GTE
8 – #58 – Project 1 (ELMS) – LM GTE
9 – #44 – Meyer Shank Racing – LMP2
10 – #79 – TF Sport.Red River Sport – LM GTE