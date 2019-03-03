Complete 2019 Le Mans Entry List Released

Joining the 42 cars that were announced last month for the initial 24 Hours of Le Mans entry list, the final 14 cars have been revealed, bringing the 2019 grid up to the maximum 60 entries, with the GTE Pro class seeing the biggest growth.

After last weekend’s Asian Le Mans finale, the final four automatic invites were handed out to United Autosports, Car Guy Racing, Inter Europol Competition and ARC Bratislava, meaning that the Le Mans selection committee could move forwards in the process of deciding who would receive invites for the final 14 spots on the grid.

Corvette Racing return for their 20th Le Mans as their duo of Chevrolet Corvette C7.Rs made the final cut. The usual six drivers (Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, Mike Rockenfeller, Tommy Milner, Oliver Gavin and Marcel Fassler) will field the two cars in June.

Although Ferrari stated that they would not be entering any additional works cars to the GTE Pro field this year, a third Ferrari will be on the Pro grid as Risi Competizione will bring a 488 GTE, driven by Stepane Ortelli, Pierre Kaffer and a third driver yet to be announced.

As has become standard protocol for the GTE Pro FIA World Endurance Championship teams, both Porsche GT Team and Ford Chip Ganassi have doubled the size of their entry pool from two to four by being granted entry for their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars.