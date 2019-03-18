Dan Vaughan steps up to Pro class for Porsche Carrera Cup GB title challenge

Dan Vaughan will make the move up to the top tier of Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2019 with Motorbase Performance after taking three Pro-Am class wins and five podiums in his debut season last year.

Vaughan, who also picked up the ‘Porsche Driver of the Year’ award, will team up again with Lewis Plato having raced together in karting and the Radical Challenge.

“I’m really excited for this season.” said Vaughan. “Last year was a great learning curve for me, getting to know the car and building the relationship with the team.

“I think this year with a new team mate in Lewis [Plato] and a much stronger team, we’re going to be in a great positon to challenge for overall wins and hopefully get a result for Motorbase.

“After coming 2nd in Pro-Am last year and getting driver of the year I’m in a great position to move on, and to get some better results further up the grid.

“I feel that now is the right time for me to move up into the Pro class and I can’t wait to get going.”

The 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season gets underway at Brands Hatch on the weekend of 6/7 April supporting the British Touring Car Championship.