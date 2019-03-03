Dani Sordo: “We Are Aiming For The Podium”

Dani Sordo is looking for a podium finish as he returns to the FIA World Rally Championship next weekend on Rally Mexico.

The Spanish driver returns to the series in his first appearance of the season after Sebastien Loeb, who he in 2019 shares the third Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team i20 Coupe with, competed in both Monte-Carlo and Sweden.

In preparation for competing on the gravel event, Sordo entered Rali Serras de Fafe in Portugal last weekend where he took a dominating win in a Hyundai Motorsport prepared i20 R5.

Speaking ahead of his return to the WRC, Sordo said: “Carlos (Del Barrio) and I used Rali Serras de Fafe as a way of preparing ourselves for Mexico, and we had a successful weekend in the Hyundai i20 R5. We will use this experience, as well as Thursday’s shakedown, to get quickly up to speed, as we aim to fight for the podium. Mexico is a tough event but one I enjoy and with incredible support from the fans.”

The Spaniard added: “I am happy to be starting my first WRC event of the season, having followed the opening rallies very closely. The other crews have already warmed themselves up at Monte-Carlo and Sweden, even in the cold conditions. Now it’s time to begin our own season!”

Rally Mexico takes place next weekend between March 7-10.