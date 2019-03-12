Daniel Ricciardo & Max Fewtrell test Renault Megane touring car

Formula One superstar driver, Daniel Ricciardo, gets his racing season underway this weekend on home turf at the Australian Grand Prix. However, before things get too serious, the hugely popular driver took the time to experience a front-wheel drive touring car for the first time.

Taking part in a promotional event at the UK’s Bedford Autodrome, Ricciardo got behind the wheel of the newly-homologated Renault Megane RS TCR alongside reigning Formula Renault Eurocup champion, Max Fewtrell.

The French hot-hatch has recently passed the TCR Series homologation tests, known as the Balance of Performance (BoP), ahead of what’s set to be a big season for the newly-developed car. After a lengthy testing programme throughout last year, the car’s designers (Vukovic Motorsport) are eager to unleash it for a full racing campaign.

Former World Touring Car driver, John Filippi, is set to pilot the Renault for a full-season in the booming TCR Europe Touring Car Series during 2019, while other outings for the car around the world shouldn’t be ruled out.

Leader of the Megane project, Milenko Vukovic, spoke about the event which was held for customers of Renault Sport and Castrol. He said, “It was Daniel’s first time ever in a front-wheel drive Touring Car. He enjoyed and found it very interesting. Our car ran for two days with no problems and everybody was impressed by its performance. It’s useless to say that it was a great pride for our team to be involved in the event and I personally wish to thank Castrol and Renault Sport for giving us this opportunity.”