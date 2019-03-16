Electrical Issue Denies Hülkenberg Opportunity at Top Ten Shot

Nico Hülkenberg felt fortune was not on his side on Saturday as the German missed out on a position inside the top ten due to a small issue with the electrics on his R.S.19 when it mattered.

The Renault F1 Team driver ultimately missed out on the top ten by less than a tenth of a second, but with Hülkenberg acknowledging how small issues can make a dramatic effect on grid position, he will start the season-opening Australian Grand Prix from eleventh on the grid.

“Making Q3 was definitely possible today,” said Hülkenberg. “It’s unfortunate that we had a small problem, which cost us a shot at the top ten.

“I lost a bit of time on my first lap in Q2 through traffic and a lock-up, but we showed the pace was there for a strong result. We’re competitive. We know it’s close and small margins make a big difference.”

Hülkenberg feels Renault is in a good place for Sunday’s race and they can attack and have a strong day from eleventh on the grid, with points definitely the aim.

“We’re not in bad shape ahead of tomorrow and a strong race from eleventh on the grid is possible,” said the German. “The car felt good with long-run pace on Friday and I’ve felt comfortable in the car all weekend.

“We have every chance to pick up points tomorrow.”